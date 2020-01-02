76ers' James Ennis III: Unlikely to play Friday
Ennis (illness) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Ennis is on track to sit out Friday's game in Houston after missing Thursday's practice due to a stomach illness. Over his last five games, the forward is averaging 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 19.8 minutes.
