76ers' James Ennis: Listed out Thursday
Ennis (quad) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Ennis was forced the leave in the forth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a bruised right quad and did not return. He'll now, unsurprisingly, remain sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. His next opportunity to play will be when the 76ers head to Chicago on Saturday.
