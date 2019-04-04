Ennis (quad) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Ennis was forced the leave in the forth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a bruised right quad and did not return. He'll now, unsurprisingly, remain sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. His next opportunity to play will be when the 76ers head to Chicago on Saturday.

