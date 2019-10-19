76ers' James Ennis: Logs 13 minutes in preseason finale
Ennis had three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Friday's 112-93 loss to the Wizards.
Ennis was quiet in his return from a one-game absence with a calf injury. He was serviceable in the playoffs last year on a team lacking depth along the wing, but the 76ers addressed that need by drafting Matisse Thybulle, plus some of the other young wings might be ready to step up to the plate this year as well.
