76ers' James Ennis: Minutes limit increased
Ennis' minutes limit has been increased from the 12 minutes he saw during Monday's Game 2 against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Coming off a quad injury, Ennis took just two shots across 12 minutes during a 145-123 Game 2 victory. The Sixers have little wing depth, so his availability is important. Coach Brett Brown declined to say exactly how many minutes Ennis has been cleared for. Either way, his fantasy relevance is relatively minimal.
