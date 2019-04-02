Ennis accumulated four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to Dallas.

Ennis moved into the starting lineup for Monday's game, replacing Jimmy Butler (back) who was ruled out earlier in the day. Butler doesn't sound as though he is going to miss an extended period and Ennis will likely shift back to his bench role as soon as Wednesday's game against the Hawks. Ennis has no value whether starting or not and can be safely left on the waivers.