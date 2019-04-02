76ers' James Ennis: Non-factor in spot start
Ennis accumulated four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to Dallas.
Ennis moved into the starting lineup for Monday's game, replacing Jimmy Butler (back) who was ruled out earlier in the day. Butler doesn't sound as though he is going to miss an extended period and Ennis will likely shift back to his bench role as soon as Wednesday's game against the Hawks. Ennis has no value whether starting or not and can be safely left on the waivers.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...