76ers' James Ennis: Offering little for new squad
Ennis was held scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added two rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench Sunday in the 76ers' 143-120 win over the Lakers.
Ennis has been included in the rotation for both of his first two games with Philadelphia since being acquired from the Rockets on Thursday, playing under 20 minutes on both occasions. The 76ers had the game well in hand by the fourth quarter and were able to use their bench guys more heavily, so Ennis is likely to see his playing time take a hit in contests that are more competitive throughout.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...