Ennis was held scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added two rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench Sunday in the 76ers' 143-120 win over the Lakers.

Ennis has been included in the rotation for both of his first two games with Philadelphia since being acquired from the Rockets on Thursday, playing under 20 minutes on both occasions. The 76ers had the game well in hand by the fourth quarter and were able to use their bench guys more heavily, so Ennis is likely to see his playing time take a hit in contests that are more competitive throughout.