Ennis will be re-evaluated again in two weeks after suffering a right quadriceps injury Wednesday against Atlanta, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

The injury didn't appear overly serious at the time, but the Sixers will shut Ennis down for the next two weeks before taking another look at his bruised quad. It appears unlikely that he'll be back for the first round of the playoffs and could be in danger of missing the postseason altogether, depending on how deep of a run Philadelphia makes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...