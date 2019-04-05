Ennis will be re-evaluated again in two weeks after suffering a right quadriceps injury Wednesday against Atlanta, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

The injury didn't appear overly serious at the time, but the Sixers will shut Ennis down for the next two weeks before taking another look at his bruised quad. It appears unlikely that he'll be back for the first round of the playoffs and could be in danger of missing the postseason altogether, depending on how deep of a run Philadelphia makes.