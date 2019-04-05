76ers' James Ennis: Out for at least two weeks
Ennis will be re-evaluated again in two weeks after suffering a right quadriceps injury Wednesday against Atlanta, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The injury didn't appear overly serious at the time, but the Sixers will shut Ennis down for the next two weeks before taking another look at his bruised quad. It appears unlikely that he'll be back for the first round of the playoffs and could be in danger of missing the postseason altogether, depending on how deep of a run Philadelphia makes.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.