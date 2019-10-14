Ennis (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against Detroit, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ennis left Sunday's matchup with the Magic due to right calf tightness, and he'll miss Tuesday's exhibition as a result. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward and doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the regular-season opener Oct. 23 against Boston.