76ers' James Ennis: Paces bench with 14 points
Ennis tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 16 minutes off the bench Sunday in the 76ers' 114-95 win over the Cavaliers.
The scoring total was a season high for Ennis, who finally got hot from beyond the arc after nailing only 25 percent of his three-point attempts through the 76ers' first 12 games. Ennis won't see enough run in most games to make for a reliable streaming option, but he and Furkan Korkmaz at least seem to have solidified himself as Philadelphia's top reserves on the wing.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...