Ennis tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 16 minutes off the bench Sunday in the 76ers' 114-95 win over the Cavaliers.

The scoring total was a season high for Ennis, who finally got hot from beyond the arc after nailing only 25 percent of his three-point attempts through the 76ers' first 12 games. Ennis won't see enough run in most games to make for a reliable streaming option, but he and Furkan Korkmaz at least seem to have solidified himself as Philadelphia's top reserves on the wing.