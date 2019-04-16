Ennis managed six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 win over the Nets.

Ennis returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with a quad injury and saw limited action as expected. The team is desperately lacking depth along the wing, and while Ennis is nothing special, he's capable of defending multiple positions and providing the occasional bucket. As such, he's likely to continue earning double-digit minutes off the bench going forward.

