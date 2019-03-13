76ers' James Ennis: Productive in spot start
Ennis produced 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's win over Cleveland.
Ennis, who was filling in for Jimmy Butler (rest) had the best performance of his 76ers' tenure, topping double-digits for just the second time since joining the team. Given his starting role, he saw a boost in his typical workload, but will likely return to his normal 13.2 minutes when Butler rejoins the rotation Friday against the Kings.
