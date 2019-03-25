76ers' James Ennis: Ruled out Monday
Ennis will not play Monday due to a bruised right quad.
Ennis apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to Atlanta, and his absence could free up some minutes on the wing for deadline addition Jonathon Simmons, who hasn't been in the regular rotation of late.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.