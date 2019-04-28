Ennis contributed 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 loss to the Raptors.

Ennis earned the most minutes among the seven reserves who saw the floor for the 76ers. The absence of Mike Scott (heel) resulted in Ennis slotting in as the team's sixth man. Moreover, with Scott listed as day-to-day, it's likely Ennis will earn 20-plus minutes for the fourth straight contest in Monday's Game 2.