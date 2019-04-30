Ennis chipped in 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 win over the Raptors.

Ennis finished with more points than every teammate except Jimmy Butler, and he earned almost as many minutes as the rest of the reserves combined (25). As the lone backup wing that has proven he can knock down perimeter shots and defend, Ennis is a good bet to continue receiving plenty of minutes going forward.