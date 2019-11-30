Ennis pitched in 20 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 101-95 win over the Knicks.

Ennis was extraordinarily efficient, pouring in a season-high 20 points while finishing with career highs in free throws made and attempted. He stepped up with Josh Richardson (hamstring) out, this despite the fact that Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz received the starting nods in place of Richardson and Al Horford (rest). Depending on what Philadelphia's injury report looks like heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Pacers, Ennis could potentially be in line for another night of 20-plus minutes, which he's seen in just of four of 19 appearances thus far this season.