76ers' James Ennis: Set to start Monday
Ennis will start Monday's game against the Mavericks in place of Jimmy Butler (back), Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.
Ennis made his return to action over the weekend after missing a pair of contests with an injury, and he'll now be bumped up to the starting five with Butler nursing a sore back. It will mark Ennis' first start since Mar. 12, when he played 22 minutes and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.