Ennis will start Monday's game against the Mavericks in place of Jimmy Butler (back), Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.

Ennis made his return to action over the weekend after missing a pair of contests with an injury, and he'll now be bumped up to the starting five with Butler nursing a sore back. It will mark Ennis' first start since Mar. 12, when he played 22 minutes and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists.