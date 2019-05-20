76ers' James Ennis: To become free agent
Ennis will decline his player option for the 2019-20 season, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The option pays $1.8 million, but Ennis is likely looking for a bit more security, so he'll hit the open market in search of a multi-year deal. The 28-year-old split the 2018-19 season between the Rockets and 76ers, appearing in 58 total games and posting overall averages of 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks/steals. Ennis emerged as a valuable contributor on the wing in Houston, making 25 starts in 40 games, but his workload waned after arriving in Philadelphia, though he did see over 21 minutes per contest in 11 playoff games.
