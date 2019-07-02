Ennis will re-sign with the SIxers on a two-year, $4.1 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ennis finished the season with the Sixers after coming over from Houston, and according to Charania, he turned down more lucrative offers to return to Philly. Ennis has never been much of a fantasy consideration, but he's a relatively efficient scorer whose primary value lies in his defensive versatility.