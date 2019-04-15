Ennis is expected to be limited to around 12 minutes in Monday's Game 2 against the Nets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.

Ennis should provide a defensive boost on the wing, but after missing the last five contests it looks as though he'll only be available on a limited basis. As such, he's best avoided in DFS contests Monday night.

