Ennis (not injury related) will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After being shipped to Philadelphia on Thursday, Ennis will be ready to make his team debut. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal through 40 games with Houston, and he figures to slot in as a role player with the Sixers.

