Ennis suffered a right quadriceps contusion and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ennis exited during the fourth-quarter of Wednesday's tilt with the Hawks, having contributed three points, two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes prior to his injury. The issue doesn't seem overly serious, but until his status is clarified, Ennis can be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's game against Milwaukee.