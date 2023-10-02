Harden wasn't present Monday for the 76ers' official media day, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Given that Harden has been at odds with the organization -- in particular, general manager Daryl Morey -- for the last few months, his absence shouldn't come as a major surprise. Harden has openly pushed to be traded for much of the summer, naming the Clippers as his preferred destination. Wojnarowski notes that at this stage, the 76ers haven't gained traction in trade talks with the Clippers or any other team, so the star guard's situation will be worth closely monitoring throughout the preseason. If a resolution is not reached before opening night, it's entirely possible that Harden could sit out games, though it would be a risky strategy that could ultimately cost him his ability to become a free agent next summer.