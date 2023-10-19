Harden (personal) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden requested a trade during the offseason and recently said that he didn't think his relationship with the 76ers' front office could be repaired. However, he was with the team for most of training camp and the preseason before leaving the team Sunday. The 76ers clarified Thursday that Harden is tending to a personal matter, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks or whether he'll rejoin the club ahead of the regular season. Philadelphia has reportedly requested a lofty return in trade talks involving Harden, but if his recent absence is related to his lingering tension with the team, it's possible the 76ers are receptive to more reasonable offers.