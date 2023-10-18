Harden (personal) wasn't present at Wednesday's practice, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden has reportedly been away from the 76ers since Sunday, which is concerning given his tense relationship with the team's front office. He recently implied that he intended to suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks and for Philadelphia's regular-season opener against the Bucks on Oct. 26, but his status for those matchups is now murkier. Harden's absence with just over a week remaining until the regular season is certainly concerning, while Patrick Beverley and De'Anthony Melton could see increased run if Harden sits out the beginning of the regular season.