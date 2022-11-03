Harden contributed 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Wizards.

Eight of Harden's 10 assists came in the second half, including six in the third quarter. It was his third straight double-double and fifth of the season. He's struggled from the field over the last five games, averaging 18.2 points and making 39.1 percent of his shots and 28.6 percent of his three-point tries.