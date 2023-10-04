Harden (not injury related) arrived in Colorado for the 76ers' training camp Tuesday night, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harden wasn't at the 76ers' media day and missed the first day of practice Tuesday, but the hope is that he'll be in attendance for Wednesday's training camp session. However, the 34-year-old is still "upset" that he wasn't traded this summer after opting into his $35.6 million player option for this season. Despite his presence at training camp, Harden is still expected to attempt to force a trade in the coming days and weeks, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.