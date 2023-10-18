Harden (personal) remains away from the 76ers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden requested a trade this offseason and publicly stated his displeasure with the 76ers' brass, but he still showed up to the beginning of training camp after Philadelphia was unable to find a suitable trade partner. The superstar point guard has continued to voice his displeasure with the team over the past few weeks, but he was at least present and practicing. He floated the idea of making his preseason debut Friday versus the Hawks, suggesting he was content with starting the 2023-24 campaign with the 76ers despite their differences. However, things appear to have taken a turn for the worse, as Harden hasn't been with the team since practicing Sunday and is now unlikely to get any preseason action in before the regular season begins. Harden's absence may force Philadelphia to be less frugal in trade talks, but a deal doesn't appear imminent. Fantasy managers should proceed cautiously when considering drafting Harden before the fourth round.