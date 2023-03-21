Harden ended with five points (2-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 47 minutes during Monday's 109-105 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

It's the first time since Jan. 17 that Harden has failed to score in double digits, and the five points were a season low for the 33-year-old despite the fact he tied his season high in minutes. Harden rested for Saturday's game against the Pacers, but the day off didn't solve his recent shooting woes -- he's reached 20 points only once in his last six contests, stumbling to a 34.9 percent field-goal percentage over that stretch while averaging just 15.8 points, albeit with 12.7 assists, 7.3 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.3 steals.