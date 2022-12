Harden had 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, 15 assists and five steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 win over the Kings.

The steals were a season high for Harden -- he hadn't managed more than two in any game prior -- while it's the third time in 13 games he's dished at least 15 assists, including 16 in Sunday's win over the Hornets. The 33-year-old appears to be back in All-Star form, and in four games since recovering from a foot injury that cost him a month of action, Harden's averaging 22.3 points, 12.5 assists, 6.0 boards, 3.5 threes and 2.3 steals.