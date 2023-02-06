Harden registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-97 loss to the Knicks.

Harden is not scoring at the same prolific rate he was doing it during his Rockets days, but he remains a player capable of making a massive impact on offense in other ways. He's been thriving as a facilitator this season and has adjusted well to being the second option behind Joel Embiid, He might be averaging 21.0 points per game, which is his lowest mark since he left the Thunder, but he's also dishing out a career-best 10.9 assists per game, meaning he remains an elite fantasy contributor across all formats.