Harden finished Monday's 123-104 win over the Rockets with 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes.

With Joel Embiid (23 points on 14 field-goal attempts) taking a step back in usage compared to normal, the 76ers had room on offense for Harden and Tyrese Maxey (26 points, six assists) to churn out bigger performances than usual. Harden has now turned in 28- and 29-point efforts over his past two games, with both totals surpassing his previous best from any of his prior 11 appearances.