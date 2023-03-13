Harden amassed 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 victory over Washington.

Harden was held under 20 points for the third game in a row while he continues to serve as a clear secondary scorer behind Joel Embiid, but playing alongside the All-Star center isn't without its perks. With Embiid continuing to dominate opposing centers in the paint as well as lighting it up from distance, Harden has been able to cash in as an assist man. Harden has dropped at least 10 dimes in four of his last five games and is now averaging 10.8 per game on the season, good for the second-best average of his career.