Harden is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to injury management for a tendon strain in his right foot.

Harden posted a triple-double (16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds) in 34 minutes during Thursday's win over Portland, but he apparently picked up a foot strain in the process. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but if the star point guard is sidelined, expect Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle to garner increased roles.