Harden racked up 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal over 27 minutes Wednesday versus the Hornets.

Harden's output aligns with his efforts for the Sixers last season, with an increased emphasis on facilitating a talented 76ers unit. Harden also posted a solid night from three as he aims to bounce back from a career-worst 33.0 percent from beyond the arc last season. He should remain one of the front-and-center scoring options in Philadelphia this season, even as more of a distributor than he has been at previous stops.