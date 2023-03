Harden (Achilles) holds a questionable designation for Saturday's clash with Phoenix.

Harden has sat the last two games and three of the last four, and he has sported a questionable tag on the initial injury report for the previous two contests as well. Stay tuned for an update on his status leading up to the 10 p.m. ET opening tipoff, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the veteran guard sit again after missing out on the action 24 hours earlier.