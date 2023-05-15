Harden recorded nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-88 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden and Joel Embiid needed standout games to close out the series against Boston, but the duo fell well short of that goal. Harden could only get three shots to fall in what was one of his worst performances of the season. The future-Hall-of-Famer is an undeniable offensive talent, but this will go down as yet another massively disappointing playoff performance for the 33-year-old, who continues to build a reputation as a player who disappears in big games.