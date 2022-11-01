Harden had 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, 17 assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 118-111 victory over Washington.

Harden wasn't sharp from deep and only made six trips to the charity stripe. which is a low figure for him, but his eight field goals made were the best output of his last four contests. Harden is not putting up the same scoring figures he's delivered in past seasons, but he's thriving as a playmaker and is one of the best passing guards in the league judging by the numbers. He has dished out at least 10-plus assists in four of his last six outings and is averaging 10.0 dimes per tilt so far.