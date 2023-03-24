Harden (Achilles), who's officially listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against Golden State, didn't participate in the 76ers' morning shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harden still has a chance to suit up but is trending in the wrong direction and might be sidelined for the third time over Philadelphia's past four contests. If that's the case, De'Anthony Melton would presumably draw another start, while Shake Milton and Danuel House could see increased minutes off the bench.