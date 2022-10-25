Harden amassed 29 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 120-106 victory over the Pacers.

Harden's return to greatness continues, dropping another masterful performance against the Pacers. After a bit of a down season during 2021-22, it's fair to say Harden is ready to put the 76ers on his back in his quest for an elusive title. His preseason ADP varied from one league to the next but if you were able to get him anywhere towards the end of the first round, it appears you snagged yourself a bargain.