Harden finished Wednesday's 116-108 victory over Dallas with 15 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 38 minutes.

After missing the prior four games due to Achilles soreness, Harden returned to post his 34th double-double of the season, his best total since 2018-19 and the second-best performance of his career in that category. The 33-year-old isn't the scoring threat he was in his prime but he still offers plenty of fantasy value, and Harden is averaging 19.8 points, 11.6 assists, 6.8 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals through 10 games in March.