Harden notched 15 points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls.

Harden had a woeful shooting performance, but he salvaged the night by draining each one of his 11 shots from the charity stripe while also posting decent numbers in terms of rebounds and assists. In fact, this was Harden's third double-double over his last five games, but the scoring figures are beginning to be a concern -- he has failed to reach the 20-point plateau in four of his last five outings.