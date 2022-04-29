Harden recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and 15 assists in 42 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 win over the Raptors.

The 15 dimes were a series high for Harden and the third time in six games against the Raptors he dished double-digit assists. The 32-year-old finished the first round averaging 19.0 points, 10.2 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals, and Harden will look to stay productive in the second round against the Heat, beginning Monday in Miami.