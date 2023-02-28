Harden produced 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 101-99 loss to Miami.

He had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his three-point attempt clanked off the back of the rim. Harden has scored at least 19 points in eight straight games, averaging 24.3 points, 9.8 assists, 5.3 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch with five double-doubles, and the 33-year-old remains a top-shelf fantasy asset even if he isn't the the elite scorer he was in Houston.