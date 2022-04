Harden recorded 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-5 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in a 104-101 win over Toronto.

Harden got back on track after a modest Game 2 performance. The 10-time All-Star is up to 18.3 points, 10.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest through the first three games of the series. He'll try to keep things rolling in Game 4.