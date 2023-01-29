Harden posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and 13 assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Nuggets.

Joel Embiid carried the scoring load for the 76ers with 47 points, and Harden found plenty of success feeding the big man the ball while being one of five Philly players to chip in with points in the teens. The double-double was his 20th of the season, and he's dished double-digit dimes in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 19.4 points, 11.9 assists, 6.9 boards and 3.0 threes over that stretch.