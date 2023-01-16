Harden registered 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 win over the Lakers.

Harden's heel appeared to be bothering him, but he played through the pain in the back-to-back game. Harden has managed to play through January without missing a game, but it seems like a rest day might be imminent after taking on both games over the weekend. He'll get a day of rest before meeting the Clippers to begin a west-coast swing.