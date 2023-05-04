Harden closed with 12 points (2-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden struggled badly from the field and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, but the star guard somewhat salvaged his fantasy day by putting up decent rebounding numbers. This is a huge stepback for Harden after he scored 45 points in Game 1, but he is line to deliver a bounce-back performance in Game 3 at home.