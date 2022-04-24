Harden registered 22 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Toronto.

The 32-year-old superstar fell one dime shy of his third double-double in four games to begin the playoffs. He's has been content so far being a distributor as much as a scorer for the 76ers, but with Joel Embiid (thumb) not at 100 percent, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harden attempt more shots in Game 5 on Monday as Philly looks to close out the series at home.