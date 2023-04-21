Harden was ejected in the third quarter of Game 3 against the Nets on Thursday after a low blow on Royce O'Neale.
Harden extended his arm and caught O'Neale in a vulnerable area, leading to a Flagrant 2 call and an automatic ejection. Harden finished the night with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and three triples in 29 minutes. A suspension for Game 4 seems unlikely.
More News
-
76ers' James Harden: Strong showing despite ejection•
-
76ers' James Harden: Thrives with double-double•
-
76ers' James Harden: Feels great ahead of Game 1•
-
76ers' James Harden: Out for regular-season finale•
-
76ers' James Harden: Won't play Friday•
-
76ers' James Harden: Posts another solid performance•