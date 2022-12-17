Harden closed Friday's 118-106 win over Golden State with 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes.

Harden has adjusted to being the team's second-best offensive threat due to the presence of Joel Embiid, and even though his scoring numbers have taken a hit compared to previous seasons, he's thriving as a playmaker. Even though he couldn't record double-digit dimes for the fourth game in a row, Harden is averaging 11.8 assists, to go along with 23.2 points per game, across his last five outings.